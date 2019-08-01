A mysterious device issuing a bizarre riddle that threatens Earth appears in Dr. Huer's office, and Buck subjects himself to a mind probe to learn if an old enemy created it. Gary Coleman guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: buck rogers tv show, buck rogers in the 25th century, space opera, sci-fi, gil gerard, capt buck rogers, erin gray, wilma deering, tim o'connor, elias huer, felix silla, twiki, gary coleman, mel blanc, jack palance, peter graves, pamela hensley, a blast for buck
