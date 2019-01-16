Who's Most Likely

Also available on the NBC app

Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and the rest of the cast share their superlatives for who is most likely to do everything from break on camera to break the law. Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller