Also available on the NBC app

Charles brings Jake into a case when a therapist reports one of his patients missing. Holt finds out Rosa has a new girlfriend that everyone else has met. Amy believes she has accidentally received a package meant for Terry.

Available until 01/10/20

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller