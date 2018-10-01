Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sergeant Hosts a Field Trip

CLIP07/01/18
Details
Sergeant informs the rest of the unit about the field trip they're holding for a magnet school he's trying to get his kids into.

Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: brooklyn nine-nine, andre braugher, captain holt, andy samberg, jake peralta, stephanie beatriz, rosa diaz, terry crews, terry jeffords, melissa fumero, amy santiago, joe lo truglio, charles boyle, chelsea peretti, gina linetti, brooklyn 99
S2 E221 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
Jake "Chaperpwns" Amy - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/11/20
Jake Lets the Dog Out! Is Terry Okay? - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/11/20
Cold Open: Jake Goes Full Douche - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/10/20
Nobody's Badder Than the Nine-Nine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/10/20
Jake and Amy Make a Big Decision - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/06/20
Jake Becomes the Manhunter - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/06/20
Cold Open: Hello, New Captain! Goodbye, New Captain! - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/05/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Made a Toit Podcast!
CLIP 02/05/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: A-Team Style Trailer
CLIP 02/04/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast Official Trailer
CLIP 02/03/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7: First Look - More Crime Cracking
CLIP 01/29/20
ABCs of the Nine-Nine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 01/25/20
The First 99 Seconds of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Season Premiere
CLIP 01/24/20
Most Heartwarming Moments - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Mash-Up)
CLIP 01/18/20
Amy vs. David: Battle of the Santiagos - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Mash-Up)
CLIP 01/16/20
The Many Emotions of Captain Holt
CLIP 01/12/20
Cold Open: Goodbye, Vending Machine
CLIP 01/06/20
Even More Best of the Cold Opens
CLIP 01/04/20
Cold Open: The First Person to Get Gina to Look Up Wins
CLIP 01/02/20
Cold Open: Boyle Is Mr. Grapes
CLIP 12/30/19
Best Buds: Amy & Rosa
CLIP 12/28/19
Cold Open: Jake's Car Rooftop Foot Chase
CLIP 12/26/19
Cold Open: Jake Is Always Late
CLIP 12/23/19
Christmas in the Nine-Nine
CLIP 12/21/19
Cold Open: Boyle's Goatee, Bianca
CLIP 12/19/19
Cold Open: Gina's Wedding Briefing
CLIP 12/16/19
The Best of Adrian Pimento
CLIP 12/14/19
Cold Open: Holt - "De-Ball These Bands!"
CLIP 12/12/19
Terry Talks About Terry
CLIP 12/07/19
Cold Open: Ant Invasion!
CLIP 12/05/19
Cold Open: Time for Gina's Opinion
CLIP 12/02/19
Cold Open: Jake Thinks Holt Is Pantsless
CLIP 11/30/19
Why the Nine-Nine Is Thankful
CLIP 11/28/19
Cold Open: Holt Burns Wuntch Good
CLIP 11/25/19
The Best of Thanksgiving in the Nine-Nine
CLIP 11/23/19
Cold Open: Doug Judy vs. Santa Jake
CLIP 11/21/19
Cold Open: Almost Undercover as Vaughn Tom and Twink Tucker
CLIP 11/18/19
The Best of Hitchcock Going Shirtless
CLIP 11/16/19
Cold Open: Scully's Birthday Hack
CLIP 11/14/19
Cold Open: Jake's Stinky Butt Writes an Email
CLIP 11/11/19
Charles Boyle Loves Hair
CLIP 11/09/19
Cold Open: Amy's Late for the First Time Ever
CLIP 11/07/19
Cold Open: There's a Mole on the Squad
CLIP 11/04/19
All the Pilsners of the Nine-Nine
CLIP 11/02/19
Cold Open: The Squad Picks Boyle's Costume
CLIP 10/31/19
Cold Open: Jake Says He's Over Amy
CLIP 10/28/19
'Stumes of the Nine-Nine
CLIP 10/26/19
Cold Open: Terry Talks About His Vasectomy
CLIP 10/24/19
Cold Open: Jake's Deep Undercover
CLIP 10/21/19
The Amy Santiago Drunkenness Scale
CLIP 10/19/19
Cold Open: Holt's Mysterious Injury
CLIP 10/17/19
Cold Open: Jake Got Fired from NYPD
CLIP 10/17/19
Jake Is Always Blaming Amy
CLIP 10/12/19
Cold Open: Team Dieting
CLIP 10/10/19
Cold Open: Boyle Gives Everyone an STD
CLIP 10/07/19
Amy Embarrasses Herself in Front of Holt
CLIP 10/05/19
Cold Open: Jake Calls Holt "Dad"
CLIP 10/03/19
Terry Crews Wishes the Peacock Would Eat Healthier
CLIP 10/03/19
Andy Samberg Turns to the Peacock for Joke Ideas
CLIP 10/03/19
Cold Open: Boyle's Got His Groove Back
CLIP 09/30/19
Cold Open: An Invite to Captain Holt's House
CLIP 09/26/19
Cold Open: NYPD vs. NYFD
CLIP 09/23/19
Cold Open: Scully's "Kelly": Wife or Dog?
CLIP 09/19/19
Cold Open: Sergeant Peanut Butter Upstages Boyle
CLIP 09/16/19
Cold Open: Boyle Tries to Get Coffee with Reacher Grabbers
CLIP 09/12/19
Cold Open: Jake and Boyle Brawl with Santas
CLIP 09/09/19
Can You Handle All This "Nine-Nine"?
CLIP 09/09/19
Cold Open: Boyle Bingo: Turkey Day Edition
CLIP 09/05/19
Cold Open: Everyone's Internet Search History
CLIP 08/28/19
Cold Open: Scully's Shoes Are Da Bomb
CLIP 08/26/19
Cold Open: The Clock Starts Now!
CLIP 08/22/19
Santiago and Holt: A Dynamic Duo
CLIP 08/20/19
Cold Open: First-Ever Title of Amy's Sex Tape
CLIP 08/19/19
Cold Open: Best Cop Movies of All Time
CLIP 08/15/19
Cold Open: Jake's Nasty Hygiene Is Called Out by Holt
CLIP 08/12/19
Cold Open: Caught by a Nanny Cam
CLIP 08/08/19
Comic-Con 2019: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Surprises Fans
CLIP 07/25/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Cast's Favorite Cold Opens
CLIP 07/21/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: What's Next for Brooklyn Nine-Nine?
CLIP 07/21/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Terry Crews's Favorite Yogurt Flavor
CLIP 07/21/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Dream Guest Stars
CLIP 07/21/19
The Best of the Cold Opens
CLIP 07/17/19
Everything Boyles Are Known For
CLIP 06/25/19
Captain Holt's Best Madeline Wuntch Insults
CLIP 05/17/19
Cold Open: Jake Pranks Holt
CLIP 05/16/19
The Suicide Squad Kidnapping Plan
CLIP 05/16/19
Cold Open: Meet the Suicide Squad
CLIP 05/16/19
Inside the Mind of a Sicko
CLIP 05/16/19
Why Fire When You Can Inspire?
CLIP 05/16/19
Jake Gets His "Proud Daddy" Moment
CLIP 05/16/19
Terry Outsmarts Everyone and Wins the Heist
CLIP 05/13/19
Cold Open: A Cinco de Mayo Halloween Heist
CLIP 05/11/19
It's NBC and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's One-Year Anniversary
CLIP 05/11/19
Let the Cinco de Mayo Heist Begin!
CLIP 05/09/19
Cold Open: Holt's Ultimate Punishment
CLIP 05/07/19
