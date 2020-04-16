Brooklyn Nine-Nine
WATCH EPISODES

Rosa Diaz: Death Bish - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

CLIP04/16/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

If you double-cross Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), you may find yourself on the business end of a paring knife getting your heart removed in under a minute.

Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: rosa death bish, parody trailer, b99 trailer, season 7, Brooklyn 99, watch brooklyn 99, Andy Samberg, jake peralta, andre braugher, captain holt, santiago, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, rosa diaz, Terry Crews, terry jeffords, joe lo truglio, boyle
S7 E112 minWeb ExclusiveComedyPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Cheddar Holt-Cozner: One Good Boy! - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/30/20
Cold Open: Terry's Crazy Escape - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/30/20
Cold Open: Marshawn Lynch Is a Terrible Witness - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/30/20
Cold Open: Jake and the Pontiac Bandit Team Up - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/30/20
Cold Open: Boyle's Pun Makes Jake Die Inside - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/29/20
Cold Open: Jake Does the Full Bullpen - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/25/20
Cold Open: Holt and Marshmallows Are a Delightful Combo - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/22/20
Cold Open: Pimento Is Back and Weird as Ever - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/18/20
Hitchcock and Scully - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/16/20
Cold Open: Holt's Halloween Heist Announcement - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/15/20
Cold Open: Jake and Boyle's Tip Buds Intervention - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/11/20
Cold Open: Jake and Holt's Jailbreak - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/08/20
Cold Open: Marshal Haas Making Things Awkward - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/04/20
Jake and Amy's Baby Journey - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/02/20
Cold Open: Jake's Depressed - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 05/01/20
Melissa Fumero Talks About Amy's Pregnancy - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/27/20
Cold Open: Holt Is Double-Crossed - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/27/20
Cold Open: Amy's Last Shift Before Having Her Baby - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/24/20
Cold Open: Gina Was Hit by a Bus - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/23/20
Meet Jake and Amy's New Baby - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/23/20
Outtakes with Superstore's Lauren Ash and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz
CLIP 04/23/20
Cold Open: Terry's Ex Determines the Fate of the Nine-Nine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/23/20
Cold Open: He's Exactly Like Captain Holt! - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/20/20
Holt and Cheddar - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/19/20
Cold Open: Holt's Secret Meeting Puzzle - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/17/20
Holt Gets Vengeance for His Fluffy Boy - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/16/20
Rosa Diaz: Death Bish - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/16/20
Cold Open: Hitchcock and Scully Get Fumigated - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/16/20
Cold Open: Rosa and Pimento Get Engaged - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/13/20
Cold Open: Captain Holt Is Giddy... for a Minute - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/10/20
Cold Open: A Six-Month Halloween Heist - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/10/20
Rosa Wins the Six-Month-Long Heist - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/09/20
Cold Open: Jake Inherits a Fortune - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/06/20
Cold Open: Jake Meets Adrian Pimento - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/03/20
Boyle: The Bad Boy of Baking - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/02/20
Cold Open: Jake and Amy Make Boyle Faint - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/02/20
Unnecessary Censorship - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 04/01/20
Cold Open: The Squad Destroys Holt's Gift Basket - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/30/20
Cold Open: Jake Wants In on the S.T.O.A.S.R.C.E.I.U.E.O. - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/27/20
Cold Open: Jake Sacrifices His Dignity for a Suitcase - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/27/20
Holt Calls Dillman the Best Detective Ever - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/26/20
Cold Open: Jake Gets a Hoverboard - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/23/20
Boyle's Best One-Liners - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/21/20
Cold Open: Jake's Slug Life Cruise Plan - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/20/20
Cold Open: Jake's Not Invited to Doug Judy's Wedding - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/20/20
Jake and Doug Judy's Reverse Diamond Heist - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/19/20
Cold Open: Jake's Plan for Holt's Depression - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/16/20
Madeline Wuntch's Best Captain Holt Insults - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/14/20
Cold Open: Madeline Wuntch Is Dead - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/13/20
Cold Open: Holt Battles a Street Dancer - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/13/20
Holt’s Final Battle with Wuntch - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/12/20
Cold Open: Holt Thinks Amy's Gift is da Bomb - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/09/20
Amy Santiago's Best One-Liners - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/07/20
Cold Open: Hitchcock Still Sucks - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/06/20
Cold Open: Jake Torches the New Vending Machine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/06/20
Jake and Amy Try to Conceive - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/05/20
Cold Open: Tommy Gobbler Delivers Some Tragic News - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/02/20
Boyle: Renegade Cop - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/29/20
Cold Open: Debbie Can't Fool Anyone - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/28/20
Cold Open: Hitchcock Drinks His Fish - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/28/20
Rosa Opens Up - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/27/20
Cold Open: Jake's Action Movie Entrance - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/24/20
The Best of the Worst of the Vulture - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/22/20
Cold Open: Jake Announces the Jimmy Jab Games Are Back! - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/21/20
Cold Open: Halloween Costume Prank - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/21/20
Jimmy Jab Games Opening Ceremony - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/20/20
Is Adrian Pimento a Target? Jake and Boyle Try to Help - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/18/20
Cold Open: The New Captain Is the WORST - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/17/20
Cold Open: Something's Wrong with Holt - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/15/20
Cold Open: Jake Pranks Hitchcock and Almost... - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/15/20
When Holt Met Kevin... - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/14/20
Cold Open: Terry Hates Creepy Crawlers - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/14/20
Jake and Boyle Rescue Pimento - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/13/20
Jake Lets the Dog Out! Is Terry Okay? - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/11/20
Jake "Chaperpwns" Amy - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/11/20
Nobody's Badder Than the Nine-Nine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/10/20
Cold Open: Jake Goes Full Douche - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/10/20
Jake and Amy Make a Big Decision - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/06/20
Jake Becomes the Manhunter - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/06/20
Cold Open: Hello, New Captain! Goodbye, New Captain! - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/05/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Made a Toit Podcast!
CLIP 02/05/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast Coming February 3
CLIP 02/03/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast Official Trailer
CLIP 02/03/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7: First Look - More Crime Cracking
CLIP 01/29/20
ABCs of the Nine-Nine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 01/25/20
The First 99 Seconds of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Season Premiere
CLIP 01/24/20
Most Heartwarming Moments - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Mash-Up)
CLIP 01/18/20
Amy vs. David: Battle of the Santiagos - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Mash-Up)
CLIP 01/17/20
The Many Emotions of Captain Holt
CLIP 01/13/20
Cold Open: Goodbye, Vending Machine
CLIP 01/06/20
Even More Best of the Cold Opens
CLIP 01/04/20
Cold Open: The First Person to Get Gina to Look Up Wins
CLIP 01/02/20
Cold Open: Boyle Is Mr. Grapes
CLIP 12/30/19
Best Buds: Amy & Rosa
CLIP 12/28/19
Cold Open: Jake's Car Rooftop Foot Chase
CLIP 12/26/19
Cold Open: Jake Is Always Late
CLIP 12/23/19
Christmas in the Nine-Nine
CLIP 12/21/19
Cold Open: Boyle's Goatee, Bianca
CLIP 12/19/19
Cold Open: Gina's Wedding Briefing
CLIP 12/16/19
Season 7
  • Season 7
  • Season 6

Episodes

S7 E13 | 04/23/20
Lights Out
S7 E12 | 04/16/20
Ransom
S7 E11 | 04/09/20
Valloweaster
S7 E10 | 04/02/20
Admiral Peralta
S7 E9 | 03/26/20
Dillman
S7 E8 | 03/19/20
The Takeback
S7 E7 | 03/12/20
Ding Dong
S7 E6 | 03/05/20
Trying
S7 E5 | 02/27/20
Debbie
S7 E4 | 02/20/20
The Jimmy Jab Games II
S7 E3 | 02/13/20
Pimemento
S7 E2 | 02/06/20
Captain Kim
S7 E1 | 02/06/20
Manhunter
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.