Return of the King

When Gina returns to the Nine-Nine, Jake and Terry get drawn into her life. Holt learns that Charles' son, Nikolaj, may be a genius. Rosa copes with an injury.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller