Return of the King

When Gina returns to the Nine-Nine, Jake and Terry get drawn into her life. Holt learns that Charles' son, Nikolaj, may be a genius. Rosa copes with an injury.
Available until 01/10/20
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: brooklyn 99, season 6 episode 15, andre braugher, andy samberg, stephanie beatriz, terry crews, melissa fumero, joe lo truglio, dirk blocker, joel mckinnon miller, captain holt, jake peralta, rosa diaz, amy santiago, charles boyle, chelsea peretti, gina linetti
