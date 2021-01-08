Main Content

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
THURSDAYS 8/7c

Pimento Remix (Play with Caution) - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

CLIP01/08/21
Take a journey into Adrian Pimento's (Jason Mantzoukas) mind with this frightening remix exploring the dynamic psyche of one of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's most notorious cops.

Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
S7 E131 minWeb ExclusiveComedyPrimetime
Clips

  • Season 8
