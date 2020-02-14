Adrian Pimento shows up unexpectedly to seek Jake and Charles' help after claiming someone is trying to kill him. The rest of the squad endures a Workplace Conflict seminar.
Available until 02/07/21
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: Brooklyn 99, season 7 episode 3, andre braugher, Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, joe lo truglio, dirk blocker, joel mckinnon miller, captain holt, jake peralta, amy santiago, charles boyle, Jason Mantzoukas, adrian pimento
