Cop a squat and listen as Jake (Andy Samberg), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and the squad issue some great words of wisdom.
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: Brooklyn 99, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, brooklyn nine-nine season, Andy Samberg, jake peralta, andre braugher, captain holt, Stephanie Beatriz, terry jeffords, Terry Crews, terry jeffords, joe lo truglio, boyle, life lessons, Words of Wisdom, best of jake
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.