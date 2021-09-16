Main Content

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Jake Does His Best Benoit BlancBrooklyn Nine-Nine

CLIP09/02/21
Deeply suspicious of Papa Boyle's demise, Jake (Andy Samberg) posits his theory to the cause of death à la Benoit Blanc from Knives Out.

Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: Brooklyn Nine Nine, Brooklyn 99, b99, nbc, jake peralta, Andy Samberg, rosa diaz, Stephanie Beatriz, terry jeffords, Terry Crews, amy santiago, Melissa Fumero, charles boyle, joe lo truglio, raymond holt, andre braugher, Kevin, marc evan jackson, knives out
S8 E71 minNRHighlightComedyPrimetime
Universal Television
  • Season 8

