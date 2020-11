Also available on the nbc app

The friends of Doug Judy, aka the Pontiac Bandit (Craig Robinson), steal diamonds during his bachelor weekend. Jake (Andy Samberg) agrees not to arrest them if they put the diamonds back. Will he keep his word? Cops be coppin', after all.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller