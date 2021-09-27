Main Content

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Jake and Doug Judy Face Off in a Friendly CompetitionBrooklyn Nine-Nine

CLIP09/27/21

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) put their friendship to the test to see who knows the other one better.

NRS8 E5 2 minComedy Primetime Highlight
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe Lo TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel McKinnon Miller
Tags: Brooklyn Nine Nine, Brooklyn 99, b99, nbc, jake peralta, Andy Samberg, rosa diaz, Stephanie Beatriz, terry jeffords, Terry Crews, amy santiago, Melissa Fumero, charles boyle, joe lo truglio, raymond holt, andre braugher, trudy judy, Nicole Byer, doug judy, craig robinson
