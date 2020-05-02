Also available on the nbc app

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) are going to be the toitest parents ever. And Uncle Chee-Chee (Joe Lo Truglio) is going to be the coocoocoolest!

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller