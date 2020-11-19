You need another Cheddar video, and we're here to supply it. Get an eye-full of Holt's (Andre Braugher) most prized pup and quench your thirst... for now.
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: Brooklyn 99, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, brooklyn 99 cheddar, brooklyn nine-nine season 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, brooklyn 99 best of cheddar, Andy Samberg, jake peralta, andre braugher, captain holt, Stephanie Beatriz, rosa diaz, Terry Crews, terry jeffords, joe lo truglio, boyle
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.