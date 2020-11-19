Also available on the nbc app

You need another Cheddar video, and we're here to supply it. Get an eye-full of Holt's (Andre Braugher) most prized pup and quench your thirst... for now.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller