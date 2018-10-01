Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Holt's Re-Election

06/01/18
Captain Holt faces a new opponent in the organization he started 25 years ago supporting black gay and lesbian police officers.

Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: brooklyn nine-nine, andre braugher, captain holt, andy samberg, jake peralta, stephanie beatriz, rosa diaz, terry crews, terry jeffords, melissa fumero, amy santiago, joe lo truglio, charles boyle, chelsea peretti, gina linetti, brooklyn 99
S1 E171 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
Season 6
  • Season 6
