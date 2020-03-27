Brooklyn Nine-Nine
THURSDAYS 8:30/7:30c

Holt Calls Dillman the Best Detective Ever - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

CLIP03/26/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Holt (Andre Braugher) calls in Dillman (JK Simmons) to find the culprit who put a glitter bomb on Jake's (Andy Samberg) desk.

Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: b99 dillman, JK Simmons, b99, season 7, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Brooklyn 99, watch brooklyn 99, Andy Samberg, jake peralta, andre braugher, captain holt, santiago, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, rosa diaz, Terry Crews, terry jeffords, joe lo truglio, boyle
S7 E93 minHighlightComedyPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Holt Calls Dillman the Best Detective Ever - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/26/20
Cold Open: Jake Gets a Hoverboard - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/23/20
Boyle's Best One-Liners - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/21/20
Cold Open: Jake's Slug Life Cruise Plan - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/20/20
Cold Open: Jake's Not Invited to Doug Judy's Wedding - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/20/20
Jake and Doug Judy's Reverse Diamond Heist - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/19/20
Cold Open: Jake's Plan for Holt's Depression - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/16/20
Madeline Wuntch's Best Captain Holt Insults - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/14/20
Cold Open: Madeline Wuntch Is Dead - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/13/20
Cold Open: Holt Battles a Street Dancer - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/13/20
Holt’s Final Battle with Wuntch - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/12/20
Cold Open: Holt Thinks Amy's Gift is da Bomb - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/09/20
Amy Santiago's Best One-Liners - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/07/20
Cold Open: Hitchcock Still Sucks - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/06/20
Cold Open: Jake Torches the New Vending Machine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/06/20
Jake and Amy Try to Conceive - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/05/20
Cold Open: Tommy Gobbler Delivers Some Tragic News - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 03/02/20
Boyle: Renegade Cop - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/29/20
Cold Open: Debbie Can't Fool Anyone - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/28/20
Cold Open: Hitchcock Drinks His Fish - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/28/20
Rosa Opens Up - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/27/20
Cold Open: Jake's Action Movie Entrance - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/24/20
The Best of the Worst of the Vulture - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/22/20
Cold Open: Jake Announces the Jimmy Jab Games Are Back! - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/21/20
Cold Open: Halloween Costume Prank - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/21/20
Jimmy Jab Games Opening Ceremony - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/20/20
Is Adrian Pimento a Target? Jake and Boyle Try to Help - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/18/20
Cold Open: The New Captain Is the WORST - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/17/20
Cold Open: Something's Wrong with Holt - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/15/20
Cold Open: Jake Pranks Hitchcock and Almost... - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/15/20
When Holt Met Kevin... - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/14/20
Cold Open: Terry Hates Creepy Crawlers - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/14/20
Jake and Boyle Rescue Pimento - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/13/20
Jake Lets the Dog Out! Is Terry Okay? - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/11/20
Jake "Chaperpwns" Amy - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/11/20
Nobody's Badder Than the Nine-Nine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/10/20
Cold Open: Jake Goes Full Douche - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/10/20
Jake and Amy Make a Big Decision - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/06/20
Jake Becomes the Manhunter - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
CLIP 02/06/20
Cold Open: Hello, New Captain! Goodbye, New Captain! - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode Highlight)
CLIP 02/05/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Made a Toit Podcast!
CLIP 02/05/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast Coming February 3
CLIP 02/03/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast Official Trailer
CLIP 02/03/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7: First Look - More Crime Cracking
CLIP 01/29/20
ABCs of the Nine-Nine - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 01/25/20
The First 99 Seconds of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Season Premiere
CLIP 01/24/20
Most Heartwarming Moments - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Mash-Up)
CLIP 01/18/20
Amy vs. David: Battle of the Santiagos - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Mash-Up)
CLIP 01/17/20
The Many Emotions of Captain Holt
CLIP 01/13/20
Cold Open: Goodbye, Vending Machine
CLIP 01/06/20
Even More Best of the Cold Opens
CLIP 01/04/20
Cold Open: The First Person to Get Gina to Look Up Wins
CLIP 01/02/20
Cold Open: Boyle Is Mr. Grapes
CLIP 12/30/19
Best Buds: Amy & Rosa
CLIP 12/28/19
Cold Open: Jake's Car Rooftop Foot Chase
CLIP 12/26/19
Cold Open: Jake Is Always Late
CLIP 12/23/19
Christmas in the Nine-Nine
CLIP 12/21/19
Cold Open: Boyle's Goatee, Bianca
CLIP 12/19/19
Cold Open: Gina's Wedding Briefing
CLIP 12/16/19
The Best of Adrian Pimento
CLIP 12/14/19
Cold Open: Holt - "De-Ball These Bands!"
CLIP 12/12/19
Terry Talks About Terry
CLIP 12/07/19
Cold Open: Ant Invasion!
CLIP 12/05/19
Cold Open: Time for Gina's Opinion
CLIP 12/02/19
Cold Open: Jake Thinks Holt Is Pantsless
CLIP 11/30/19
Why the Nine-Nine Is Thankful
CLIP 11/28/19
Cold Open: Holt Burns Wuntch Good
CLIP 11/25/19
The Best of Thanksgiving in the Nine-Nine
CLIP 11/23/19
Cold Open: Doug Judy vs. Santa Jake
CLIP 11/21/19
Cold Open: Almost Undercover as Vaughn Tom and Twink Tucker
CLIP 11/18/19
The Best of Hitchcock Going Shirtless
CLIP 11/16/19
Cold Open: Scully's Birthday Hack
CLIP 11/14/19
Cold Open: Jake's Stinky Butt Writes an Email
CLIP 11/11/19
Charles Boyle Loves Hair
CLIP 11/09/19
Cold Open: Amy's Late for the First Time Ever
CLIP 11/07/19
Cold Open: There's a Mole on the Squad
CLIP 11/04/19
All the Pilsners of the Nine-Nine
CLIP 11/02/19
Cold Open: The Squad Picks Boyle's Costume
CLIP 10/31/19
Cold Open: Jake Says He's Over Amy
CLIP 10/28/19
'Stumes of the Nine-Nine
CLIP 10/26/19
Cold Open: Terry Talks About His Vasectomy
CLIP 10/24/19
Cold Open: Jake's Deep Undercover
CLIP 10/21/19
The Amy Santiago Drunkenness Scale
CLIP 10/19/19
Cold Open: Jake Got Fired from NYPD
CLIP 10/17/19
Cold Open: Holt's Mysterious Injury
CLIP 10/17/19
Jake Is Always Blaming Amy
CLIP 10/12/19
Cold Open: Team Dieting
CLIP 10/10/19
Cold Open: Boyle Gives Everyone an STD
CLIP 10/07/19
Amy Embarrasses Herself in Front of Holt
CLIP 10/05/19
Cold Open: Jake Calls Holt "Dad"
CLIP 10/03/19
Andy Samberg Turns to the Peacock for Joke Ideas
CLIP 10/03/19
Terry Crews Wishes the Peacock Would Eat Healthier
CLIP 10/03/19
Cold Open: Boyle's Got His Groove Back
CLIP 09/30/19
Cold Open: An Invite to Captain Holt's House
CLIP 09/26/19
Cold Open: NYPD vs. NYFD
CLIP 09/23/19
Cold Open: Scully's "Kelly": Wife or Dog?
CLIP 09/19/19
Cold Open: Sergeant Peanut Butter Upstages Boyle
CLIP 09/16/19
Season 7
  • Season 7
  • Season 6

Episodes

NEW
S7 E9 | 03/26/20
Dillman
S7 E8 | 03/19/20
The Takeback
S7 E7 | 03/12/20
Ding Dong
S7 E6 | 03/05/20
Trying
S7 E5 | 02/27/20
Debbie
S7 E4 | 02/20/20
The Jimmy Jab Games II
S7 E3 | 02/13/20
Pimemento
S7 E2 | 02/06/20
Captain Kim
S7 E1 | 02/06/20
Manhunter
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.