Since Holt's (Andre Braugher) demotion, Jake (Andy Samberg), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and the squad have noticed some changes in his attitude.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller