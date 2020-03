Also available on the NBC app

In an attempt to outdo Amy (Melissa Fumero) in condolences after Holt's (Andre Braugher) uncle passes away, Jake (Andy Samberg) writes Holt a personal email, but forgets to turn off his unprofessional signature.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller