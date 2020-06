Also available on the NBC app

Jake (Andy Samberg) really goes for it when Holt (Andre Braugher) allows Gina (Chelsea Peretti) to auction off the suitcase of mystery. He may win, but at what cost?

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller