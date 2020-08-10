Also available on the nbc app

Jake (Andy Samberg) asks Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) to be his B.M. (best man) and makes him the happiest man in the Nine-Nine. Strike that, in all of New York.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller