Jake (Andy Samberg) and Terry (Terry Crews) are huge fans of D.C. Parlov and his Skyfire Cycle books. When D.C. has a case for them, they get a little excited.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller