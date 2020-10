Also available on the nbc app

Jake (Andy Samberg) and Holt (Andre Braugher) as Larry and Greg break out of jail, and the local authorities are in hot pusuit. I really want to know about that order-taking pup though!

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller