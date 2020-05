Also available on the NBC app

Jake (Andy Samberg) is back from Florida, but his frosted tips followed him to Brooklyn. Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) wants to be tip buds, but the squad has different plans for Jake's tips.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller