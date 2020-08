Also available on the NBC app

Holt (Andre Braugher) surprises Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) in their bedroom for the Halloween heist. What's more terrifying is Jake had a full breakfast plate in his bed while he slept.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller