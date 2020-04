Also available on the NBC app

Holt (Andre Braugher) calls on an old collegue, Bob Anderson (Dennis Haysbert), for an in to the FBI. Bob is strikingly similar to someone in the 99. Holt. I'm talking about Holt.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller