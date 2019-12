Also available on the NBC app

Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) wears a pink shirt to work, and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) doesn't understand why the Nine-Nine isn't making fun of her. He reminds them how they all called him Mr. Grapes for wearing a purple tie. That's his bad.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller