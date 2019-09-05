In order to distract Terry from the stress of his upcoming lieutenant's exam, Jake, Holt and the squad decide to hold the annual Halloween Heist on a new date, Cinco de Mayo.
Available until 01/10/20
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: brooklyn 99, season 6 episode 16, andre braugher, andy samberg, stephanie beatriz, terry crews, melissa fumero, joe lo truglio, dirk blocker, joel mckinnon miller, captain holt, jake peralta, rosa diaz, amy santiago, charles boyle, marc evan jackson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.