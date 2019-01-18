Buddy Cops: Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller

A behind-the-scenes look at why Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller are the nicest guys in the precinct.
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: brooklyn 99, andy samberg, joe lo truglio, dirk blocker, joel mckinnon miller, hitchcock and scully, watch brooklyn nine-nine video, brooklyn nine-nine, bk99, melissa fumero, behind the scenes, hitchcock, scully, b99 on set, b99 web exclusive, poltergeist, peaches
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.