He goes by Savant, but it may as well be Satan. He's a hacker, and worse, he gives candy to babies! They can't brush their teeth! Will Terry (Terry Crews) and the squad be able to... oh yeah, they got him already. Cool.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller