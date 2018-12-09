It's the Nine-Nine like you've never seen it before - in full action mode! Watch as Brooklyn Nine-Nine makes the leap to NBC, Thursday, January 10 at 9/8c on NBC.
Available until 12/09/19
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, brooklyn 99, bk99, andre braugher, andy samberg, stephanie beatriz, terry crews, melissa fumero, jue lo truglio, captain holt, jake peralta, rosa diaz, terry jeffords, amy santiago, charles boyle, action movie, brooklyn nine-nine moves to nbc, 99
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.