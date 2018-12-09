Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is All Action

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is in full action mode when it makes the leap to NBC. Watch the season premiere Thursday, January 10 at 9/8c.
Available until 12/09/19
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: brooklyn nine-nine, brooklyn 99, bk99, brooklyn 99 on nbc, andy samberg, jake peralta, andre braugher, captain holt, stephanie beatriz, rosa diaz, terry crews, terry jeffords, melissa fumero, amy santiago, joe lo truglio, charles boyle, action movie, 99, raymond holt
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.