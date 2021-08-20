While on a stakeout waiting for the test results, Jake (Andy Samberg) shows Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) just how much he knows about his best friend... which is everything!
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: Brooklyn Nine Nine, Brooklyn 99, b99, nbc, jake peralta, Andy Samberg, rosa diaz, Stephanie Beatriz, terry jeffords, Terry Crews, amy santiago, Melissa Fumero, charles boyle, joe lo truglio, raymond holt, andre braugher, jake and charles, jake and boyle
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.