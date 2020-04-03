Also available on the NBC app

When Jake (Andy Samberg), his dad (Bradley Whitford) and his grandfather (Martin Mull) have a baking emergency, there's only one man to call... Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio).

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller