Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) are like sriracha and peanut butter - you wouldn't think they mix well, but together, they're surprisingly harmonious. Guess who's the sriracha.

Appearing: Andre Braugher Andy Samberg Stephanie Beatriz Terry Crews Melissa Fumero Joe Truglio Chelsea Peretti Dirk Blocker Joel Miller