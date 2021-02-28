Watch Andy Samberg's 2014 acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Appearing:Andre BraugherAndy SambergStephanie BeatrizTerry CrewsMelissa FumeroJoe TruglioChelsea PerettiDirk BlockerJoel Miller
Tags: Golden Globes, 2014 golden globes, Golden Globe Awards, golden globe awards acceptance speech, brooklyn 99 golden globes, andy samberg award speech, andy samberg golden globes, andy samberg best actor, best awards speeches, best golden globes speeches
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.