Bring the Funny
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

The Judges and Host on Ellen's Game of Games - Bring the Funny Finale

CLIP09/17/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Judges Chrissy Teigen, Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales appear on Ellen's Game of Games and play Danger Word.

Appearing:Kenan ThompsonChrissy TeigenJeff FoxworthyAmanda Seales
Tags: nbc bring the funny, watch bring the funny video, nbc comedy competition, comedy show, jeff foxworthy, kenan thompson, chrissy teigen, amanda seales, bring the funny finale, ellen's game of games, danger word, ellen degeneres
S1 E113 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (77)

Jeff Foxworthy's (Not So) Glamorous Bathroom Story
CLIP 09/17/19
The Judges and Host Appreciate Each Other - Bring the Funny Finale
CLIP 09/17/19
SNL's Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson with Handsome Naked - Bring the Funny Finale
CLIP 09/17/19
Judge and Stand-Up Legend Jeff Foxworthy - Finale
CLIP 09/17/19
Jeff Foxworthy Goes Viral: Tractor Back Thursdays - Bring the Funny Finale
CLIP 09/17/19
Purple Puppet Randy Feltface Visits the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival
CLIP 09/17/19
The Winner of Bring the Funny is Announced - Bring the Funny Finale
CLIP 09/17/19
The Judges and Host on Ellen's Game of Games - Bring the Funny Finale
CLIP 09/17/19
The Roastmaster General Jeff Ross Roasts Kenan, Chrissy and Jeff
CLIP 09/17/19
John Legend: Honorary Bring the Funny Member - Bring the Funny Finale
CLIP 09/17/19
Chrissy Teigen and Mister Zed Spend Some Quality Time Together - Bring the Funny Finale
CLIP 09/17/19
Stand-Up Comic Tacarra Williams - Finale
CLIP 09/10/19
Variety Act The Chris and Paul Show - Finale
CLIP 09/10/19
Sketch Troupe The Valleyfolk - Finale
CLIP 09/10/19
Variety Act Lewberger - Finale
CLIP 09/10/19
Stand-Up Comic Ali Siddiq - Finale
CLIP 09/10/19
Every Time Chrissy Teigen Laughs on Bring the Funny - Season 1
CLIP 09/06/19
Morgan Jay - Showcase Round 2 Exclusive
CLIP 09/03/19
Lewberger - Showcase Round 2 Exclusive
CLIP 09/03/19
Tacarra Williams - Showcase Round 2 Exclusive
CLIP 09/03/19
The Valleyfolk - Showcase Round 2 Exclusive
CLIP 09/03/19
Michael Longfellow - Showcase Round 2 Exclusive
CLIP 09/03/19
Frangela - Showcase Round 2 Exclusive
CLIP 09/03/19
In the Semi-Final Showcase, It's America's Turn to Vote
CLIP 09/02/19
The Chris and Paul Show - Showcase Round 1 Exclusive
CLIP 08/27/19
Jarred Fell - Showcase Round 1 Exclusive
CLIP 08/27/19
JK! Studios - Showcase Round 1 Exclusive
CLIP 08/27/19
Erica Rhodes - Showcase Round 1 Exclusive
CLIP 08/27/19
Matt Rife - Showcase Round 1 Exclusive
CLIP 08/27/19
Ali Siddiq - Showcase Round 1 Exclusive
CLIP 08/27/19
Everybody Loves to Hate on Jeff
CLIP 08/23/19
Sketch Duo Frangela - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/20/19
Sketch Group The Valleyfolk - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/20/19
Stand-Up Comic Matt Rife - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/20/19
Ali Siddiq vs. Orlando Leyba - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/19/19
Stand-Up Comic Erica Rhodes - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/13/19
Stand-Up Comic Michael Longfellow - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/13/19
Sketch Group The Chris and Paul Show - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/13/19
Lewberger vs. Harry & Chris - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/12/19
Stand-Up Comic Tacarra Williams - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/06/19
Musical Act Morgan Jay - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/06/19
Sketch Group JK! Studios - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/06/19
Jarred Fell vs. Randy Feltface - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/05/19
The Judges' and Host's Best Open Mic Moments
CLIP 08/02/19
Stand-Up Comic Rocky Dale Davis - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Stand-Up Comic Tacarra Williams - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Stand-Up Comic Erica Rhodes - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Sketch Group The Valleyfolk - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Sketch Act The Chris and Paul Show - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Musical Act Lewberger - Open Mic
CLIP 07/29/19
Stand-Up Comic Calvin Evans - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Musical Storyteller Kristin Key - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Sketch Group Kids These Days - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Stand-Up Comic Ali Siddiq - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
The Stars of Bring the Funny Play a Rousing Game of "Who Dis?!?"
CLIP 07/23/19
Variety Act Handsome Naked - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Variety Act Drennon Davis - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Impressionist Andrea Lopez - Open Mic
CLIP 07/22/19
Stand-Up Comic Ismo - Open Mic
CLIP 07/18/19
Performer Willy Appelman - Open Mic
CLIP 07/18/19
Musical Duo Regan & Watkins - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Stand-Up Comic Jesus Trejo - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Stand-Up Comic Michael Longfellow - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Sketch Group Room 28 - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Musical Act Morgan Jay - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Magician Mandy Muden - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Puppet Randy Feltface - Open Mic
CLIP 07/15/19
Harry & Chris - Open Mic
CLIP 07/11/19
JK! Studios - Open Mic
CLIP 07/09/19
Variety Act Mister Zed - Open Mic
CLIP 07/09/19
Comedian and Magician Jarred Fell - Open Mic
CLIP 07/09/19
Stand-Up Comedian Matt Rife - Open Mic
CLIP 07/09/19
The Judges and the Host Explain How Bring the Funny Works
CLIP 07/08/19
The Host and Judges Sit Around a Campfire for a Spooky Story
CLIP 07/06/19
Orlando Leyba - Open Mic
CLIP 07/05/19
Comedy Duo Frangela's "Movie-Goers" Sketch
CLIP 06/28/19
Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy Read Chrissy Teigen's Tweets
CLIP 06/27/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (11)

NEW
S1 E11 | 09/17/19
The Finale Results
S1 E10 | 09/10/19
The Finale
S1 E9 | 09/03/19
The Semi-Final Showcase 2
S1 E8 | 08/27/19
The Semi-Final Showcase 1
S1 E7 | 08/20/19
The Comedy Clash 3
S1 E6 | 08/13/19
The Comedy Clash 2
S1 E5 | 08/06/19
The Comedy Clash 1
S1 E4 | 07/30/19
The Open Mic 4
S1 E3 | 07/23/19
The Open Mic 3
S1 E2 | 07/16/19
The Open Mic 2
S1 E1 | 07/09/19
The Open Mic 1
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.