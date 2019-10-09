Bring the Funny
S1 E1009/10/19

The Finale
Details
The remaining finalists give it their all in one final performance to impress the judges and America, who will ultimately decide who wins the $250,000 grand prize and becomes the first-ever winner of Bring the Funny.

Appearing:Kenan ThompsonChrissy TeigenJeff FoxworthyAmanda Seales
Season 1
Episodes (10)

NEW
S1 E10 | 09/10/19
The Finale
S1 E9 | 09/03/19
The Semi-Final Showcase 2
S1 E8 | 08/27/19
The Semi-Final Showcase 1
S1 E7 | 08/20/19
The Comedy Clash 3
S1 E6 | 08/13/19
The Comedy Clash 2
S1 E5 | 08/06/19
The Comedy Clash 1
S1 E4 | 07/30/19
The Open Mic 4
S1 E3 | 07/23/19
The Open Mic 3
S1 E2 | 07/16/19
The Open Mic 2
S1 E1 | 07/09/19
The Open Mic 1
