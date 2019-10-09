The remaining finalists give it their all in one final performance to impress the judges and America, who will ultimately decide who wins the $250,000 grand prize and becomes the first-ever winner of Bring the Funny.
Tags: bring the funny, nbc bring the funny, the finale, season 1 episode 10, kenan thompson, chrissy teigen, jeff foxworthy, amanda seales, comedy competition, sketch comedy, stand-up comedy, variety acts, just for laughs, bring the funny finale
S1 E1043 minTV-14Full EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
