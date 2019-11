Also available on the NBC app

In the final night of the Comedy Clash round, the Open Mic round's best acts go head-to-head; the winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to the Semi-Final Showcase and be one step closer to winning the $250,000 grand prize.

Available until 07/08/20

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Chrissy Teigen Jeff Foxworthy Amanda Seales