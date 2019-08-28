Matt Rife - Showcase Round 1 Exclusive

08/27/19
Details
Stand-up comic Matt Rife wants to take his relationship with Chrissy Teigen to the next level.

Appearing:Kenan ThompsonChrissy TeigenJeff FoxworthyAmanda Seales
Tags: nbc bring the funny, watch bring the funny video, nbc comedy competition, Comedy Show, matt rife, chrissy teigen.matt and chrissy, Mike, Roses, wine, romance, there is no us, i'll never forget you mike, romantic dinner
S1 E81 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
