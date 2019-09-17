John Legend: Honorary Bring the Funny Member - Bring the Funny Finale

Tags: nbc bring the funny, watch bring the funny video, nbc comedy competition, comedy show, jeff foxworthy, kenan thompson, chrissy teigen, amanda seales, bring the funny finale, john legend, the voice, piano, cookies
S1 E113 minHighlightReality and Game ShowPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.