Everybody Loves to Hate on Jeff

Bring the Funny judge and comedian Jeff Foxworthy has been the butt of a lot of jokes on the show, but they're all said with love.

Sketch Duo Frangela - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/20/19
Sketch Group The Valleyfolk - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/20/19
Stand-Up Comic Matt Rife - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/20/19
Ali Siddiq vs. Orlando Leyba - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/19/19
Stand-Up Comic Erica Rhodes - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/13/19
Stand-Up Comic Michael Longfellow - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/13/19
Sketch Group The Chris and Paul Show - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/13/19
Lewberger vs. Harry & Chris - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/12/19
Stand-Up Comic Tacarra Williams - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/06/19
Musical Act Morgan Jay - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/06/19
Sketch Group JK! Studios - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/06/19
Jarred Fell vs. Randy Feltface - Comedy Clash
CLIP 08/05/19
The Judges' and Host's Best Open Mic Moments
CLIP 08/02/19
Stand-Up Comic Rocky Dale Davis - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Stand-Up Comic Tacarra Williams - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Stand-Up Comic Erica Rhodes - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Sketch Group The Valleyfolk - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Sketch Act The Chris and Paul Show - Open Mic
CLIP 07/30/19
Musical Act Lewberger - Open Mic
CLIP 07/29/19
Stand-Up Comic Calvin Evans - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Musical Storyteller Kristin Key - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Sketch Group Kids These Days - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Stand-Up Comic Ali Siddiq - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
The Stars of Bring the Funny Play a Rousing Game of "Who Dis?!?"
CLIP 07/23/19
Variety Act Handsome Naked - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Variety Act Drennon Davis - Open Mic
CLIP 07/23/19
Impressionist Andrea Lopez - Open Mic
CLIP 07/22/19
Stand-Up Comic Ismo - Open Mic
CLIP 07/18/19
Performer Willy Appelman - Open Mic
CLIP 07/18/19
Musical Duo Regan & Watkins - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Stand-Up Comic Jesus Trejo - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Stand-Up Comic Michael Longfellow - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Sketch Group Room 28 - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Musical Act Morgan Jay - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Magician Mandy Muden - Open Mic
CLIP 07/16/19
Puppet Randy Feltface - Open Mic
CLIP 07/15/19
Harry & Chris - Open Mic
CLIP 07/11/19
JK! Studios - Open Mic
CLIP 07/09/19
Variety Act Mister Zed - Open Mic
CLIP 07/09/19
Comedian and Magician Jarred Fell - Open Mic
CLIP 07/09/19
Stand-Up Comedian Matt Rife - Open Mic
CLIP 07/09/19
The Judges and the Host Explain How Bring the Funny Works
CLIP 07/08/19
The Host and Judges Sit Around a Campfire for a Spooky Story
CLIP 07/06/19
Orlando Leyba - Open Mic
CLIP 07/05/19
Comedy Duo Frangela's "Movie-Goers" Sketch
CLIP 06/28/19
Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy Read Chrissy Teigen's Tweets
CLIP 06/27/19
NEW
S1 E7 | 08/20/19
The Comedy Clash 3
S1 E6 | 08/13/19
The Comedy Clash 2
S1 E5 | 08/06/19
The Comedy Clash 1
S1 E4 | 07/30/19
The Open Mic 4
S1 E3 | 07/23/19
The Open Mic 3
S1 E2 | 07/16/19
The Open Mic 2
S1 E1 | 07/09/19
The Open Mic 1
