Ali Siddiq - Showcase Round 1 Exclusive

Tags: nbc bring the funny, watch bring the funny video, nbc comedy competition, comedy show, jeff foxworthy, ali siddiq, slow down fitness montage, tires, jump rope, training montage, rocking chairs, calm and control, porch
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.