A young Chicago couple, Bobby and Iza, plan for their future while dealing with career chaos as Bobby struggles to make it as an actor and Iza contends with a difficult boss at her corporate job.
Appearing:
Tags: bobby and iza, bobby and iza nbc, nbc digital series, bobby richards, avery lee, amanda drinkall, jordan jeffrey brown, julitta brecher, andrzej krukowski, meighan gerachis, tawny newsome, emily peterson, lorena diaz, antoine mckay, amy j carle, bezza the dog, chicago
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.