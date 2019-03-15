Bobby & Iza
WATCH EPISODES

Pilot

CLIP03/15/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

A young Chicago couple, Bobby and Iza, plan for their future while dealing with career chaos as Bobby struggles to make it as an actor and Iza contends with a difficult boss at her corporate job.

Appearing:
Tags: bobby and iza, bobby and iza nbc, nbc digital series, bobby richards, avery lee, amanda drinkall, jordan jeffrey brown, julitta brecher, andrzej krukowski, meighan gerachis, tawny newsome, emily peterson, lorena diaz, antoine mckay, amy j carle, bezza the dog, chicago
S1 E116 minWeb ExclusiveComedyPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (5)

Open Eye Surgery
CLIP 03/15/19
Chicago Police Department
CLIP 03/15/19
Spectacle
CLIP 03/15/19
Psych Patient
CLIP 03/15/19
Pilot
CLIP 03/15/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.