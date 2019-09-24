Bluff City Law
MONDAYS 10/9c

Next: Secret Love Child

CLIP09/24/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

A family secret causes tension between Sydney and Elijah. Watch an all-new Bluff City Law, Monday at 10/9c on NBC.

Available until 10/01/19
Appearing:Jimmy SmitsCaitlin McGeeJayne AtkinsonBenny SloaneMichael LuwoyeStony BlydenMaameYaa Boafa
Tags: bluff city law, jimmy smits, elijah strait, caitlin mcgee, sydney strait, jake reilly, barry sloane, michael luwoye, anthony little, maameyaa boafo, briana johnson, jayne atkinson, scott shepherd, civil rights firm, legal drama, lawyers, lawyer family, secret love child
S1 E21 minCurrent PreviewDramaPrimetime
2019
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (8)

Jake Will Fight for George's Freedom
CLIP 09/25/19
Next: Secret Love Child
CLIP 09/24/19
Sydney and Elijah Change the World
CLIP 09/23/19
Meet Elijah Strait, Complicated Crusader
CLIP 09/18/19
Meet Sydney Strait, Rising Star
CLIP 09/13/19
Bluff City Law - Official Trailer
CLIP 09/06/19
A Family Firm
CLIP 09/06/19
First Look: Bluff City Law
CLIP 09/06/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (1)

PREMIERE
S1 E1 | 09/23/19
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.