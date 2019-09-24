Next: Secret Love Child

Also available on the NBC app

A family secret causes tension between Sydney and Elijah. Watch an all-new Bluff City Law, Monday at 10/9c on NBC.

Available until 10/01/19

Appearing: Jimmy Smits Caitlin McGee Jayne Atkinson Benny Sloane Michael Luwoye Stony Blyden MaameYaa Boafa

S1 E2 1 min Current Preview Drama Primetime

2019