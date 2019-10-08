Bluff City Law
MONDAYS 10/9c

Next: Hate Speech or Free Speech?

CLIP10/08/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Elijah goes up against an alt-right leader who shamelessly spreads messages of hate to his followers. Watch an all-new Bluff City Law, Monday at 10/9c on NBC.

Available until 10/15/19
Appearing:Jimmy SmitsCaitlin McGeeJayne AtkinsonBarry SloaneMichael LuwoyeStony BlydenMaameYaa Boafo
Tags: bluff city law, jimmy smits, elijah strait, caitlin mcgee, sydney strait, jake reilly, barry sloane, michael luwoye, anthony little, maameyaa boafo, jayne atkinson, scott shepherd, civil rights firm, legal drama, lawyers, bill heck, alt right, hate speech, free speech
S1 E41 minCurrent PreviewDramaPrimetime
2019
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (12)

Elijah and Jake Win George's Freedom in Court
CLIP 10/09/19
Next: Hate Speech or Free Speech?
CLIP 10/08/19
Sydney Tells Jake the Truth About Elijah
CLIP 10/07/19
Anthony Wins His Case and Mends a Family
CLIP 10/02/19
Elijah Goes in for the Kill
CLIP 09/30/19
Jake Will Fight for George's Freedom
CLIP 09/25/19
Sydney and Elijah Change the World
CLIP 09/23/19
Meet Elijah Strait, Complicated Crusader
CLIP 09/18/19
Meet Sydney Strait, Rising Star
CLIP 09/13/19
Bluff City Law - Official Trailer
CLIP 09/06/19
A Family Firm
CLIP 09/06/19
First Look: Bluff City Law
CLIP 09/06/19
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (3)

NEW
S1 E3 | 10/07/19
25 Years to Life
S1 E2 | 09/30/19
You Don't Need a Weatherman
S1 E1 | 09/23/19
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.