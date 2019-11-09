Bluff City Law
SERIES PREMIERE SEPT 23 | MONDAYS 10/9c

Memphis Is So Much More

CLIP09/11/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Elijah Strait has been fighting for the people of Memphis since he became a lawyer. See him stand up for what's right, Mondays this fall on Bluff City Law, premiering September 23 at 10/9c on NBC.

Available until 09/24/19
Appearing:Jimmy SmitsCaitlin McGeeJayne AtkinsonBarry SloaneMichael LuwoyeStony BlydenMaameYaa Boafo
Tags: bluff city law, jimmy smits, elijah strait, caitlin mcgee, sydney strait, michael luwoye, anthony little, jayne atkinson, della bedford, civil rights firm, estranged father daughter, legal drama, lawyers, series premiere, lawyer family
S1 E11 minCurrent PreviewDramaPrimetime
2019
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (4)

Memphis Is So Much More
CLIP 09/11/19
A Family Firm
CLIP 09/06/19
First Look: Bluff City Law
CLIP 09/06/19
Bluff City Law - Official Trailer
CLIP 05/12/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.