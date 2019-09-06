First Look: Bluff City Law

Also available on the NBC app

Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee share a sneak peek of what’s to come on Season 1 of the powerful new legal drama Bluff City Law. Watch Mondays at 10/9c, starting September 23, on NBC.

Appearing: Jimmy Smits Caitlin McGee Jayne Atkinson Barry Sloane Michael Luwoye Stony Blyden MaameYaa Boafo

S1 E1 2 min TV-14 Current Preview Drama Primetime

2019