Elijah Sees How Much He Means to Everyone

On Thanksgiving, Elijah (Jimmy Smits) watches the video everyone made for him to show their love and appreciation for all he does.

Appearing: Jimmy Smits Caitlin McGee Jayne Atkinson Barry Sloane Michael Luwoye Stony Blyden MaameYaa Boafo

S1 E10 2 min Highlight Drama Primetime

2019