Also available on the NBC app

Elijah (Jimmy Smits) grills Terennial CEO Tucker Goodman on the stand to save the farmers of Memphis.

Appearing: Jimmy Smits Caitlin McGee Jayne Atkinson Barry Sloane Michael Luwoye Stony Blyden MaameYaa Boafo

S1 E2 3 min Highlight Drama Primetime

2019