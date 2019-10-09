Elijah and Jake Win George's Freedom in Court

Also available on the NBC app

Armed with game-changing information from Robbie (Josh Kelly), Elijah (Jimmy Smits) and Jake (Barry Sloane) win George (Scott Shepherd) his freedom.

Appearing: Jimmy Smits Caitlin McGee Jayne Atkinson Barry Sloane Michael Luwoye Stony Blyden MaameYaa Boafo

S1 E3 1 min Highlight Drama Primetime

2019